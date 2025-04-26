Left Menu

Tourist Evacuation Triumph Amidst Sikkim's Landslide Crisis

Tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides have been evacuated after the Border Road Organisation's efforts reopened roads. The Mangan District Collector confirmed that all tourists in Lachung were moved to safer locations, while those stranded in Lachen await evacuation due to ongoing road repairs after severe weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief operation, all tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Lachung were successfully evacuated on Saturday following a landslide-induced blockade. The stranded individuals were transported to Mangan, the district headquarters, before continuing to the state capital and other destinations.

For two days, approximately 1,200 tourists in Lachung and another 600 in Lachen found themselves cut off as landslides obstructed all access roads. However, with the tireless efforts of Project Swastik personnel from the Border Road Organisation, the road to Lachung was opened to one-way traffic for light vehicles.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain reported the successful bid to clear Lachung, while efforts continue for Lachen. The region was battered by a cloudburst and heavy rain, triggering severe landslides that severely damaged road infrastructure. Restoration work is ongoing at an expedited pace under challenging conditions. Meanwhile, roads around Chungthang have seen progress, facilitating further evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

