Tragedy Strikes at Filipino Festival in Vancouver
A tragic incident occurred in Vancouver when a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival, resulting in multiple casualties. The driver has been detained by police. Mayor Ken Sim expressed his deep shock and sadness over the event, which marred the Lapu Lapu Day celebrations.
27-04-2025
In a tragic event in Vancouver, several individuals lost their lives after a driver plowed into a crowd during a Filipino street festival, according to police reports on Sunday.
The suspect driver has been detained, as confirmed by a post on social media platform X.
Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim expressed profound grief over the incident, which disrupted the Lapu Lapu Day celebration.
