Bus Battle in Delhi: Political Tensions Escalate Over Public Transport System

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP government of impairing Delhi's public transport by removing 2,000 buses. AAP alleges corruption, benefiting capitalistic allies. BJP refutes them, claiming efficient bus route rationalization. Both parties blame each other for the current crisis regarding Delhi's bus fleet management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious allegations against the BJP government, accusing it of crippling Delhi's public transport system by arbitrarily removing 2,000 buses from operation, without any alternative arrangements in place.

While AAP's Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar attributes the move to corruption designed to benefit capitalist allies, the BJP refutes these claims, stating that the routes have been rationalized for better operations. BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor countered by highlighting AAP's failure to add new buses over the last decade.

As both parties trade blame, the core issue remains unresolved, with Delhi residents facing overcrowded buses and prolonged wait times in the summer heat. Meanwhile, the BJP promises the addition of new buses and rationalized routes to address the city's transport needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

