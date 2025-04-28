Left Menu

India's Healthcare Resilience Boosted Post-COVID: Insights from World Bank's Priya Basu

India has significantly improved its healthcare system since the COVID-19 crisis, according to Priya Basu of the World Bank. Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission are pivotal. Basu also discusses the Pandemic Fund's role in aiding India's healthcare, emphasizing preparedness investments to mitigate future pandemics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:32 IST
Priya Basu, Executive Head of the Pandemic Fund at the World Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to Priya Basu, Executive Head of the World Bank's Pandemic Fund, significant strides have been made by India to enhance its healthcare infrastructure following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Basu highlighted India's critical measures, including schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission, which are pivotal in improving healthcare access and infrastructure.

Basu emphasized that readying a country for the next pandemic is monumental yet necessary, noting India's progress in ramping up testing and equipping hospitals. She also discussed the Pandemic Fund, a 2022 global initiative supporting low and middle-income nations to bolster pandemic preparedness.

Basu outlined how India benefits from a USD 25 million Pandemic Fund grant, enhancing its One Health mission by strengthening animal surveillance and veterinary resources.

India's prominent role in the Pandemic Fund was noted, being a founding contributor and recently increasing its contribution, now holding a voting position on the governing board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

