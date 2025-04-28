Left Menu

Dollar Stays Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty and Trade Negotiations

The dollar maintained stability amid anticipation over U.S. trade policies and upcoming economic data. Despite recent fluctuations against the euro and yen, a potential easing in U.S.-China trade tensions offers hope. Investors await U.S. jobs data to assess tariffs' impact, while the Fed remains cautious on rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST
Dollar Stays Steady Amid Economic Uncertainty and Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held its ground on Monday, as market participants cautiously observed developments in U.S. trade policies and prepared for a slew of economic data expected to provide insights into the impact of President Donald Trump's trade war. Trading at 143.69 yen and $1.1325 per euro, the dollar has stabilized, despite being on course for its largest monthly decline in two-and-a-half years due to shaken confidence in U.S. assets' reliability.

The dollar has fallen over 4% against both the euro and yen throughout April but rebounded late last week amid an apparent softening in U.S.-China relations. Conversations between the two sides last week hinted at a potential easing of tariffs, although there was no confirmation of ongoing negotiations from Beijing, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declined to comment on any progress during a Sunday interview.

Investors are keenly awaiting April's U.S. jobs data scheduled for Friday, hoping to gauge the effects of tariffs on the job market. Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, expressed openness to adjusting rates if growth risks become evident, though they remain cautious, preferring concrete evidence of tariffs' impact before acting. Beyond the U.S., Canada's election and Japan's monetary policy decisions are also on the radar for financial markets this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025