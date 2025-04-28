Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Export Strategy for 2030
Uttar Pradesh aims to significantly boost its export capacity by 2030, with a new export policy that triples state exports, introduces capital subsidies, and enhances support for exporters. The policy seeks to bolster Uttar Pradesh's contribution to national exports through various incentives and infrastructure development.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh is embarking on a transformative export policy to triple its exports to over Rs 5 lakh crore within five years. The move aims to tap into new markets and products through comprehensive measures.
The draft policy for 2025-2030, expected soon for approval, emphasizes capital subsidies and support for exporters. The state's Industrial Development Minister, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, noted the policy draws from best practices across India, intending to boost UP's national export share.
Additional incentives include a capital subsidy for export infrastructure and financial aid for insurance premiums. The policy also aims to increase annual aid for exporters, targeting a significant growth in UP's export volume and revenue. Major exports include machinery, meat, apparel, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)