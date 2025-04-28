Airbus' Strategic Move: Revitalizing Europe's Aerostructures Industry

Europe's aviation titan, Airbus, has successfully finalized an agreement to acquire select assets from Spirit AeroSystems, both firms announced on Monday. This development is a critical component of a transatlantic reorganization of the struggling supplier orchestrated alongside U.S. counterpart Boeing.

Boeing initially reached an agreement last year to repurchase Spirit AeroSystems, the world's largest independent aerostructures supplier, which it spun off two decades ago. Meanwhile, Airbus aims to integrate Spirit's Europe-focused assets that have been operating at a loss.

The acquisition includes key sites in Kinston, North Carolina and Belfast, Northern Ireland, as well as operations in Morocco and France. While the deal involves a $439 million compensation from Spirit to Airbus—partially reduced from the initial $559 million plan—this arrangement helps alleviate uncertainty around Airbus' supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)