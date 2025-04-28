Apna Sees Surge in Women's Workforce Participation Amid Job Boom in Tier II & III Cities

In the first quarter of 2025, professional networking platform Apna experienced a remarkable rise in job applications, boosted by an increase in women's workforce participation. This trend is particularly prominent in Tier II and III cities, such as Chandigarh, Indore, and Jamshedpur.

The platform's 'India at Work – Q1 2025' report reveals a record-breaking 1.81 crore job applications, representing a 30% increase compared to the previous year, signalling India's growing economic optimism and a boom in digital hiring across sectors.

The report highlights a 65.4% increase in job postings for roles in Software/Web Development and a notable spike in fresher applications, underscoring the burgeoning demand for specialized professionals as enterprises expand their digital capabilities.

