Apna Sees Surge in Women's Workforce Participation Amid Job Boom in Tier II & III Cities
Apna, a professional networking platform, reported a significant rise in job applications in Q1 2025, with a notable boost in women's participation. This growth, seen predominantly in Tier II and III cities, is driven by flexible work opportunities and inclusive hiring practices, reflecting a decentralized tech hiring landscape.
In the first quarter of 2025, professional networking platform Apna experienced a remarkable rise in job applications, boosted by an increase in women's workforce participation. This trend is particularly prominent in Tier II and III cities, such as Chandigarh, Indore, and Jamshedpur.
The platform's 'India at Work – Q1 2025' report reveals a record-breaking 1.81 crore job applications, representing a 30% increase compared to the previous year, signalling India's growing economic optimism and a boom in digital hiring across sectors.
The report highlights a 65.4% increase in job postings for roles in Software/Web Development and a notable spike in fresher applications, underscoring the burgeoning demand for specialized professionals as enterprises expand their digital capabilities.
