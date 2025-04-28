Travel Hesitation: Economic Ripples Affect Tourism Choices
Kimberly Hilliard, co-founder of a Maryland travel agency, observes a significant drop in vacation inquiries due to economic uncertainties driven by trade tariffs and stock market fluctuations. Many Americans are reconsidering discretionary spending on travel, opting for closer destinations or staying home entirely amid financial concerns.
Kimberly Hilliard, co-founder of a Maryland travel agency, has noticed a worrisome drop in vacation inquiries.
This decline aligns with recent U.S. stock market fluctuations and apprehensions about President Trump's trade tariffs, causing Americans to reconsider spending on leisure travel.
As a result, many are postponing or reducing travel plans, impacting tourism sectors worldwide.
