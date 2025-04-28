British Stocks Surge as Healthcare and Consumer Sectors Lead Gains

British stocks saw an uptick on Monday, with significant contributions from healthcare and consumer sectors. The FTSE 100, a key indicator of U.K. market health, was set to notch its eleventh consecutive day of gains.

Key performers in healthcare included Hikma Pharmaceuticals, GSK, and Oxford Nano, all advancing over 1%. On the consumer front, Deliveroo spiked an impressive 17%, following news of a potential takeover by U.S. company DoorDash.

Despite the positive market performance, economic confidence among Britons hit historic lows, according to polling by Ipsos MORI. In the backdrop, British officials are working to solidify trade relations with both the U.S. and EU, amidst predictions of an impending reduction in interest rates by the Bank of England at its May meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)