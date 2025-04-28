Left Menu

British Stocks Surge as Healthcare and Consumer Sectors Lead Gains

British stocks rose on Monday, propelled by strong performances in the healthcare and consumer sectors. The blue-chip FTSE 100 marked an eleventh consecutive winning session. Meanwhile, economic confidence in Britain declined to record lows, and speculation arose around trade deals with the U.S. and EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:58 IST
British Stocks Surge as Healthcare and Consumer Sectors Lead Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British stocks saw an uptick on Monday, with significant contributions from healthcare and consumer sectors. The FTSE 100, a key indicator of U.K. market health, was set to notch its eleventh consecutive day of gains.

Key performers in healthcare included Hikma Pharmaceuticals, GSK, and Oxford Nano, all advancing over 1%. On the consumer front, Deliveroo spiked an impressive 17%, following news of a potential takeover by U.S. company DoorDash.

Despite the positive market performance, economic confidence among Britons hit historic lows, according to polling by Ipsos MORI. In the backdrop, British officials are working to solidify trade relations with both the U.S. and EU, amidst predictions of an impending reduction in interest rates by the Bank of England at its May meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025