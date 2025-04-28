Smriti Irani Engages in Interactive Debate at O.P. Jindal University

Smriti Zubin Irani, the former Union Minister, took center stage at O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, where she led a dynamic discussion with students and attendees. This event, themed around the Lok Sabha and national security, emphasized a direct interaction as opposed to delivering a traditional speech. The candid format allowed Irani to field incisive questions, fostering a democratic exchange of ideas.

During the discussion, Irani emphasized the significance of constructive criticism and its role in the vibrancy of democracy, highlighting her openness to debate across ideological lines. She stressed that seasoned politicians need to differentiate between politically motivated criticism and constructive feedback. Her discourse resonated with the audience, underscoring the necessity of expansive dialogues in a healthy democracy.

O.P. Jindal Global University's Founding Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, welcomed Irani, acknowledging her impactful contributions during her tenure as a minister, which included initiatives like the National Institutional Ranking Framework and Swayam, a free online learning platform. Irani's address extended to discussions on gender equality, AI, industry-environment balance, and more, prompting participants to engage deeply with contemporary policy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)