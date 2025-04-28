Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Boosting Infrastructure and Connectivity in Maharashtra

The ambitious USD 15 billion Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, developed in collaboration with Japan, is set to be operational by 2028, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also announced plans to procure USD 50 billion from international financiers for statewide infrastructure development, with official announcements expected within four months. During a recent event dedicated to the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project, Fadnavis highlighted several key projects, including the Vadhavan port and the Nashik-Vadhavan highway, designed to bolster Maharashtra's economic landscape.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of infrastructure in achieving a USD 1 trillion Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Additionally, Fadnavis reassured stakeholders of Maharashtra's pivotal role in the IMEEC, enunciating efforts to create a conducive ecosystem for its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)