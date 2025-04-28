Left Menu

UltraTech Cement Sees Surge in Profit Amid Expansions

UltraTech Cement Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,474.79 crore for the March quarter, marking a rise from the previous year's Rs 2,258.58 crore. The firm's aggressive capacity expansion, including acquisitions, contributed to its increase in revenue, while a focus on infrastructure and demand drive future growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Leading cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,474.79 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 2,258.58 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations reached Rs 23,063.32 crore during this fourth quarter.

The impressive financial results can be attributed to UltraTech's aggressive capacity expansion, both organically and through acquisitions, notably of South-based India Cements Ltd and UAE-based RAKWCT. The company's global cement capacity now stands at 188.76 MTPA, making it one of the leading entities worldwide in the cement industry.

Despite increased expenses due to expansion efforts, UltraTech remains optimistic about future growth, driven by government infrastructure projects and rising urban and rural demand. The firm anticipates a 7-8% sustainable volume growth, supported by favorable market conditions.

