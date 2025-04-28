Left Menu

LG Electronics India IPO Delayed Amid Market Volatility

LG Electronics has postponed the IPO for its Indian subsidiary due to market volatility. Initially planned for May, the IPO has been deferred for at least a quarter. Market sentiment, impacted by new regulations and geopolitical events, may further delay the offering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:42 IST
LG Electronics has decided to postpone the initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian unit due to ongoing volatility in the local share markets, sources reveal. Originally slated for a May launch, industry insiders confirm the delay, citing concerns over market sentiment.

The consumer electronics giant plans to reassess the situation in August, with the possibility of further postponement if conditions remain unfavorable. Factors such as new tariff regulations and geopolitical tensions have contributed to investor hesitation, insiders noted.

An LG Electronics spokesperson stated that the company is closely monitoring market trends and will strategically time the IPO to ensure appropriate valuation. The offering, set as an offer for sale of the parent company's shares, is unlikely to directly benefit LG Electronics India financially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

