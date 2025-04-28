Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Advances India-UK Free Trade Agreement in London

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with UK's Jonathan Reynolds in London to further Free Trade Agreement negotiations. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade, with talks reportedly nearing final stages. Goyal's trip follows Finance Minister Sitharaman's recent London discussions, emphasizing eagerness for a swift FTA conclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:08 IST
Piyush Goyal Advances India-UK Free Trade Agreement in London
Free Trade Agreement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has taken significant strides forward in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom. In a productive meeting with Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, held shortly after arriving in London, Goyal worked to advance discussions that are nearing their concluding stages.

Accompanied by a business delegation, Goyal's two-day visit is aimed at bolstering trade and investment ties between India and the UK. Talks with Reynolds focused on moving the negotiations along, underscoring the commitment to strengthening economic relations.

The UK's Department for Business and Trade affirmed its commitment to finalizing a deal beneficial to both nations. Goyal's visit is part of a broader European tour, with further discussions planned in Oslo and Brussels to strengthen India's trade relations with other European entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025