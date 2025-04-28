Piyush Goyal Advances India-UK Free Trade Agreement in London

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has taken significant strides forward in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the United Kingdom. In a productive meeting with Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, held shortly after arriving in London, Goyal worked to advance discussions that are nearing their concluding stages.

Accompanied by a business delegation, Goyal's two-day visit is aimed at bolstering trade and investment ties between India and the UK. Talks with Reynolds focused on moving the negotiations along, underscoring the commitment to strengthening economic relations.

The UK's Department for Business and Trade affirmed its commitment to finalizing a deal beneficial to both nations. Goyal's visit is part of a broader European tour, with further discussions planned in Oslo and Brussels to strengthen India's trade relations with other European entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)