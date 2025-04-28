IEPFA and SEBI to Launch "Niveshak Shivir" Camps for Investor Empowerment

In a major step toward enhancing investor services and simplifying the process of claiming unclaimed dividends and shares, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, has initiated an ambitious program titled "Niveshak Shivir". The initiative is being undertaken in close collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Preparatory Meeting Sets the Stage for Investor Outreach

On April 28, 2025, a crucial preparatory meeting was conducted via video conference between IEPFA and nodal officers of various stakeholder companies. The session was chaired by Smt. Anita Shah Akella, Chief Executive Officer of IEPFA. During this strategic gathering, operational details of the Niveshak Shivir initiative were discussed and finalized.

The objective is to create a direct and efficient platform for investors, minimizing bureaucratic hurdles and bridging the gap between investors and their rightful dues. The meeting emphasized the collaborative approach required, involving companies, Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs), SEBI officials, and regional professional bodies.

Focus on Cities with High Unclaimed Dividend Accounts

It was determined that Niveshak Shivir camps will be organized in cities with a significant concentration of investors whose dividends have remained unclaimed for six to seven years. Companies with the highest number of such investors will be invited to set up dedicated kiosks at these camps. The camps aim to assist investors directly without the need for intermediaries, ensuring greater transparency and faster grievance redressal.

Comprehensive On-Ground Assistance and Services

"Niveshak Shivir" has been meticulously planned as a one-stop helpdesk for investors, offering a wide range of services, including:

Updating KYC and nomination details to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Checking the status of unclaimed dividends and shares .

Guided support for submitting claims — whether the assets remain with the original company or have been transferred to the IEPFA.

Immediate grievance redressal support with officials from IEPFA, SEBI, companies, and RTAs available at the venue.

By promoting direct interaction between investors and company representatives, the camps are expected to drastically reduce the dependency on intermediaries, lower the risk of fraudulent practices, and boost financial literacy among the investing public.

Pilot Launch in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

The pilot phase of the Niveshak Shivir initiative is scheduled to launch in May 2025, targeting Mumbai and Ahmedabad — two cities with a large investor base and substantial unclaimed assets.

The pilot events will serve as learning models to refine the initiative before it is expanded to other cities across India. Feedback from these initial camps will help optimize the service model, ensuring greater efficiency and investor satisfaction in subsequent editions.

Streamlined Pre-Registration and Logistics

To ensure smooth operations and better crowd management, a pre-registration system has been put in place. Investors can pre-register for the camps through a QR code-linked Google Form. This move is expected to facilitate orderly scheduling and efficient service delivery.

Additionally, regional offices of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and SEBI will provide logistical and infrastructural support to the initiative, reinforcing its collaborative spirit.

Strengthening Investor Confidence and Market Integrity

By bringing investor services to the doorstep of individuals and simplifying complex procedures, the Niveshak Shivir initiative is set to strengthen investor confidence, enhance transparency, and fortify the financial ecosystem of the country. It reflects the Government of India's broader commitment to safeguarding investor interests and promoting financial inclusion at the grassroots level.

The success of this initiative could pave the way for more investor-centric outreach programs and set a benchmark for public-private cooperation in improving the financial market landscape.