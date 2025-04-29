Left Menu

Paytm's First Games Faces Hefty GST Notice Amidst Industry-Wide Tax Dispute

Paytm's subsidiary, First Games, received a Show Cause Notice from the GST Intelligence Department, challenging the GST rate on entry fees. The notice alleges a Rs 5,712 crore GST liability. The gaming industry awaits a Supreme Court decision on the broader GST taxation issue affecting multiple companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:58 IST
Paytm's First Games Faces Hefty GST Notice Amidst Industry-Wide Tax Dispute
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm has announced that its subsidiary, First Games Technology Private Limited, has been served a Show Cause Notice by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). This notice challenges the GST applicable on entry fees in the online gaming sector.

Currently, gaming companies pay an 18% GST on platform fees, but the DGGI contends that a 28% GST should be applied to the total entry amount. The notice outlines a dramatic GST liability of Rs 5,712 crore for the period between January 2018 and March 2023. This controversy echoes a broader contention within the gaming industry, with several companies facing similar scrutiny.

The issue is currently held up in the Supreme Court, which offered interim relief by pausing actions on prior notices following various petitions. Paytm's filing assured that the SCN does not affect its main operations and highlighted that First Games' financial contribution to Paytm is minimal. Paytm plans to challenge the SCN legally, arguing against the backdated application of the GST amendment effective from October 2023 and its interpretation before this amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025