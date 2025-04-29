Škoda Auto India Celebrates Record-Breaking Month with Kylaq's Success
Škoda Auto India reported a record-breaking sales month in March 2025, selling 7,422 units driven by the success of the new Kylaq SUV. The brand's 25th anniversary in India marks a significant milestone in its expansion and market penetration strategy, focusing on affordable European technology.
- Country:
- India
Škoda Auto India has marked its silver jubilee in the country with record sales, driven predominantly by the newly launched Kylaq SUV, registering 7,422 units in March 2025. This landmark achievement highlights the brand's commitment to its 'New Era' strategy aimed at democratizing European technology in the Indian automotive market.
Petr Janeba, Brand Director of Škoda Auto India, emphasized the successful launch of Kylaq, which offers a winning price-value proposition by bringing top-tier comfort, space, and safety features to the sub-4-metre SUV market. To commemorate this success, the introductory pricing has been extended until the end of April.
Škoda Auto India has ramped up production of the Kylaq to meet growing demand, aiming to clear over 15,000 active bookings by the end of May. The brand also expanded its customer touchpoints from 120 to over 280, introducing digital sales innovations and maintenance packages to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Škoda
- Kylaq
- India
- car sales
- SUV
- technology
- 2025
- automotive market
- expansion
- Petr Janeba
ALSO READ
China Pledges USD 500,000 to WTO Training for Developing Economies in 2025
Bihar Gears Up for Khelo India Youth Games 2025
Meet the New Generation17 Changemakers Advancing the Global Goals in 2025
Kisan Kumbh 2025: Championing Sustainability and Rural Innovation
Number Three Blossoms in IPL 2025: A Batting Revolution