Škoda Auto India Celebrates Record-Breaking Month with Kylaq's Success

Škoda Auto India has marked its silver jubilee in the country with record sales, driven predominantly by the newly launched Kylaq SUV, registering 7,422 units in March 2025. This landmark achievement highlights the brand's commitment to its 'New Era' strategy aimed at democratizing European technology in the Indian automotive market.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director of Škoda Auto India, emphasized the successful launch of Kylaq, which offers a winning price-value proposition by bringing top-tier comfort, space, and safety features to the sub-4-metre SUV market. To commemorate this success, the introductory pricing has been extended until the end of April.

Škoda Auto India has ramped up production of the Kylaq to meet growing demand, aiming to clear over 15,000 active bookings by the end of May. The brand also expanded its customer touchpoints from 120 to over 280, introducing digital sales innovations and maintenance packages to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)