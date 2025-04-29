Left Menu

Carlsberg's Global Stance Amidst Volatile Markets

Carlsberg reported steady growth in China despite global economic uncertainties, maintaining its annual outlook despite first-quarter sales topping forecasts. The company remains unaffected by U.S. tariffs but wary of potential global economic impacts. Carlsberg saw a slight dip in organic sales volumes but remains optimistic for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:32 IST
Carlsberg's Global Stance Amidst Volatile Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has announced a robust opening quarter in China, despite an overall economic volatility, reassuring investors by maintaining its annual forecast. Reports reveal that the company's sales volumes surged by 14.5% during the period, majorly influenced by acquiring British soft drinks maker Britvic.

However, Carlsberg acknowledged experiencing slightly weaker organic sales, a 2.3% decline, highlighting a complex economic climate. While Donald Trump's tariffs on U.S. imports seem to spare Carlsberg, the potential backlash threatens global consumer confidence and could influence production costs due to raw material price fluctuations.

Carlsberg remains optimistic, projecting a 1-5% growth in organic profit, driven by a 17% revenue share in China, its biggest market. The firm's strategic push towards premium offerings in urban regions is key, even as mainstream brand sales dwindle against weak consumer sentiment in Western China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025