Left Menu

Trade War Turbulence: GM Amidst Uncertainty

General Motors retracts its annual forecast due to the unpredictability of the U.S. President's trade policies, despite strong quarterly results. The automaker halts share buybacks and warns of potential tariff impacts. Revenue increased by 2.3%, fueled by pre-tariff demand, but net income dipped by 6.6%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:38 IST
Trade War Turbulence: GM Amidst Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising trade tensions, General Motors has withdrawn its annual forecast, citing the unpredictable repercussions of President Donald Trump's global tariff strategies. Despite initially strong quarterly results, shares of the Detroit-based automaker fell by approximately 2.6% in premarket trading.

For 2025, GM had projected net earnings between $11.2 billion and $12.5 billion, excluding potential car tariff impacts. The fluctuating tariff policies have cast uncertainty over the automotive industry, with analysts speculating a significant increase in new car prices. GM CFO Paul Jacobson noted significant future tariff impacts during a media call, advising against reliance on previous forecast figures and hinting at updated projections once tariff implications are clearer.

The economic situation prompted GM to temporarily halt its stock repurchase program, initially set for $2 billion by mid-year. However, the company still reported a 2.3% revenue increase to $44 billion, exceeding expectations, fueled by customer purchases ahead of potential price hikes. GM's net income dropped by 6.6% to $2.8 billion. The approaching 25% auto tariffs, predicted to add $108 billion in expenses for U.S. automakers, have already forced many companies to adjust their financial outlooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025