Ambuja Cements' Record Quarter Amid Strategic Expansions

Ambuja Cements Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for Q4, marking strong growth despite non-comparable results post-acquisitions. Revenue growth reached Rs 9,802.47 crore, alongside significant volume sales. The company aims for 140 MTPA by 2028, emphasizing strategic expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements Ltd announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This compares to the Rs 1,521.21 crore profit reported during the same period last year, as per regulatory filings. The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,802.47 crore from Rs 8,785.28 crore in the prior year.

The comparative financial results are skewed by the acquisition of companies like Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd and Tamil Nadu's MY Home Industries, leading to non-comparable data. Total expenses of Ambuja Cements during this period were Rs 8,821.70 crore.

Ambuja Cements, India's second-largest cement producer, recorded its highest volume sales of 18.7 million tonnes in this quarter. As part of its growth strategy, the company aims to increase its capacity to 140 MTPA by 2028. The company's shares were last recorded at Rs 534.10 on BSE, down 2.01% from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

