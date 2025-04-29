Remedium Lifecare Unveils BSE-Approved Rights Issue to Propel Pharma Innovation

Remedium Lifecare Limited is set to propel its growth by launching a rights issue approved by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Aimed at cementing its reputation as a research-driven pharmaceutical leader, the initiative will be open from April 30th to May 14th, 2025.

This capital influx follows a ₹182.7 crore partnership agreement with a UK-based pharmaceutical firm, signaling Remedium's intent to strengthen its international footprint. The raised funds are earmarked for bolstering R&D, scaling production capabilities, and pursuing digital transformation to enhance its competitive edge globally.

The strategic move aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative and supports increased job creation and sustainable growth in the pharmaceutical sector. Remedium's Managing Director, Mr. Adarsh Munjal, highlights the rights issue as a milestone offering investors enhanced stake opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)