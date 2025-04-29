Marriott International's Autograph Collection to Make Safari Debut in Q3 2025

In an exciting development for global experiential travel, Marriott International has announced it will open the first-ever Autograph Collection safari camp—the Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection—in Tanzania’s world-famous Serengeti wilderness. Slated for debut in the third quarter of 2025, this landmark expansion represents a bold step into nature-based hospitality for Marriott's Autograph Collection, a brand celebrated for its hand-selected, character-rich properties.

A Prime Location in the Heart of the Serengeti

Nestled near the Fort Ikoma gate of Serengeti National Park, Mapito Safari Camp will be ideally situated between the Central Serengeti and the western migration corridor—placing guests at the heart of one of the world’s most dramatic wildlife spectacles. The camp sits directly along the Great Migration route, allowing visitors to witness the awe-inspiring passage of millions of wildebeest, zebra, and antelope between May and July each year.

Beyond the migration, the region hosts a stunning array of year-round wildlife including lions, elephants, buffalo, leopards, and giraffes, ensuring extraordinary wildlife encounters regardless of season.

A Unique, Immersive Safari Experience

According to Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, Mapito Safari Camp will embody the individuality, rich character, and storytelling craftsmanship that define the Autograph Collection brand. Briet emphasized that the Serengeti’s natural grandeur and deep cultural heritage provide a perfect canvas for an unforgettable, authentic experience.

The new safari camp is designed to blend luxury with adventure while maintaining a deep respect for the environment. A strong emphasis will be placed on sustainability and conservation, supporting local ecosystems and minimizing ecological footprints through eco-friendly operations.

Luxurious Tented Suites with Innovative Features

Mapito Safari Camp will offer an intimate selection of 16 tented suites, including an exclusive two-bedroom villa. Each suite will feature:

Private outdoor decks

Personal fire pits for cozy evenings under the stars

Retractable roofs allowing for unparalleled open-air stargazing—a first-of-its-kind feature in the Serengeti

In addition to the accommodations, guests will enjoy access to luxurious amenities such as a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool, and a variety of dining experiences. One highlight will be "The Boma", a restaurant concept inspired by the region’s traditional bonfire gatherings, offering communal dining around a glowing central hearth.

Design Inspired by Landscape and Culture

The camp’s architecture and interiors will draw heavily from the surrounding natural landscape and the heritage of the local Ikoma tribe. Materials, textures, and patterns indigenous to the Serengeti ecosystem will be prominently featured, creating a seamless blend between luxury hospitality and cultural authenticity.

Sustainability initiatives are central to the project, including:

Locally sourced construction materials

Solar energy systems

Water conservation practices

Initiatives to support wildlife preservation

Adventure Awaits: Activities and Experiences

Visitors can expect a carefully curated menu of immersive activities, designed to create lifelong memories, including:

Daytime game drives through the sprawling Serengeti plains

Night safaris revealing the elusive nocturnal wildlife

Walking safaris guided by expert trackers

Hot air balloon rides offering breathtaking aerial views of the Serengeti

Bush dining experiences under the African sky

Cultural encounters with the Ikoma community, offering insights into local traditions and customs

These experiences aim to foster a deeper connection to the Serengeti’s untamed beauty and vibrant heritage.

A Defining Milestone for Autograph Collection

Rishen Patel, the developer behind Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Marriott International, noting that the project will set a new standard for safari experiences within the luxury hospitality sector.

Patel emphasized the shared vision between the developer and Marriott: to craft a safari camp that celebrates individuality, champions sustainability, and honors local cultures while providing an unparalleled guest experience.

Autograph Collection's global portfolio currently encompasses more than 330 properties across major cities and remote destinations worldwide. Each hotel or resort is selected for its unique perspective on design, hospitality, and storytelling, and the addition of Mapito Safari Camp is expected to redefine luxury safari travel under the brand’s motto: Exactly Like Nothing Else.