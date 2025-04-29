Mumbai Airport's Controversial Slot Cuts: A Blow to Reputation

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has voiced its severe disapproval of Mumbai Airport's decision to cease cargo freighter flights and retract passenger flight slots. This unprecedented move has left industry insiders worried about the potential harm to the airport's longstanding reputation and operational credibility.

John Middleton, IATA's Head for Worldwide Airport Slots, issued a critical statement, warning that the move might lead to a detrimental form of 'capacity gaming' by the airport. There's apprehension that such actions could compel airlines to shift their operations to Navi Mumbai Airport, sparking broader ramifications for Indian aviation.

IATA has called for intervention from central and state governments, emphasizing the necessity for meaningful consultation rather than unilateral decisions. The organization has stressed adherence to international norms for slot allocation and has urged the Mumbai airport operator to engage with airlines to find a resolution that maintains air connectivity and minimizes disruption.

