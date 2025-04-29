Left Menu

TPG's Stake Shakeup: Major Movements in Tata Technologies and Samhi Hotels

TPG sold a 3.9% stake in Tata Technologies for Rs 1,068 crore, reducing its holding to 2.1%. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 673.26 each. Meanwhile, in a separate transaction, Samhi Hotels saw changes with seven entities purchasing a 3.94% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:52 IST
TPG's Stake Shakeup: Major Movements in Tata Technologies and Samhi Hotels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TPG, a prominent private equity firm, has pulled back its stake in Tata Technologies, shedding a 3.9% share for Rs 1,068 crore in a transaction on Tuesday.

The firm's TPG Rise Climate SF arm dropped over 1.58 crore shares at an average of Rs 673.26 per share on the NSE, scaling down its holding from 6% to 2.1%.

Elsewhere, financial heavyweights like Citigroup Global Markets and BofA Securities Europe acquired 87.21 lakh shares in Samhi Hotels, while Blue Chandra Pte Ltd exited its 3.94% stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025