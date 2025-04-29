TPG's Stake Shakeup: Major Movements in Tata Technologies and Samhi Hotels

TPG, a prominent private equity firm, has pulled back its stake in Tata Technologies, shedding a 3.9% share for Rs 1,068 crore in a transaction on Tuesday.

The firm's TPG Rise Climate SF arm dropped over 1.58 crore shares at an average of Rs 673.26 per share on the NSE, scaling down its holding from 6% to 2.1%.

Elsewhere, financial heavyweights like Citigroup Global Markets and BofA Securities Europe acquired 87.21 lakh shares in Samhi Hotels, while Blue Chandra Pte Ltd exited its 3.94% stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)