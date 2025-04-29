Mother Dairy Increases Milk Prices Amid Rising Costs

Mother Dairy has announced an increase in milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre starting Wednesday, a decision driven by escalating input costs.

An official confirmed on Tuesday that the revised prices, effective April 30, 2025, are due to a significant rise in procurement expenses by Rs 4-5 per litre in recent months.

This surge is attributed to the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions. The adjustment aims to uphold consumer supply and support farmer livelihoods, representing only a partial pass-through of heightened costs.

