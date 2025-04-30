US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement Nearing Completion
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making significant progress toward a bilateral trade agreement. Negotiations are accelerating with an expectation for completion by 2025. These talks aim to bolster job creation and economic ties between the two nations, increasing trade and integration.
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism regarding ongoing negotiations with India over a bilateral trade agreement, suggesting that a deal might soon be finalized. Trump made these remarks while speaking to reporters prior to departing for a Michigan rally, marking the first 100 days of his second term.
Trump praised India's willingness to negotiate, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US as a positive step in accelerating economic cooperation. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also echoed these sentiments, acknowledging significant headway in discussions aimed at securing a win-win deal.
Deliberations continue in Washington, led by India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal. Both nations are eager to establish a comprehensive agreement that benefits workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in India and the US. The trade deal is anticipated to be mutually advantageous, promoting prosperity through enhanced regulatory alignment and market access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
