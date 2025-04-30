Left Menu

Dollar Dilemmas: U.S. Trade Policies Stir Global Currency Shifts

The U.S. dollar rose slightly on Wednesday but is headed for its worst monthly performance since November 2022. President Trump's inconsistent trade policies have led to global market turbulence, weakening the dollar and benefiting the euro, yen, and Swiss franc as investors seek safer assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:56 IST
The U.S. dollar experienced a modest rise on Wednesday but is projected to end April as its weakest month since November 2022, due to volatile trade policies under President Donald Trump. The inconsistency has left the dollar vulnerable while strengthening the euro, yen, and Swiss franc.

The Trump administration has backtracked on several of its broad tariff announcements from early April, which initially triggered a global stock market tumble and scared investors away from the usually secure U.S. dollar and Treasury bonds. Recent steps to soften automotive tariffs have attempted to mitigate these impacts.

Economists remain wary of the tariffs' economic implications, foreseeing growth slowdowns and potential rises in inflation and unemployment. Meanwhile, other currencies like the euro and Swiss franc have gained substantial ground as investors continue to move away from U.S. assets, citing monetary policy concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

