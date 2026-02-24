Glucksmann Challenges Trump's Policies on European Affairs

Renowned French centre-left politician Raphael Glucksmann expressed concerns on Tuesday about the U.S. under President Donald Trump not aligning with European aspirations, accusing Washington of meddling in Europe's internal affairs.

Speaking to LCI TV, Glucksmann, a European Parliament member and potential 2027 presidential candidate, emphasized that Europe must address U.S. interference, particularly as Trump plans renewed control over Greenland, a move causing significant tension. France's diplomatic rows with the U.S. also span trade and Ukraine policy.

Although Glucksmann hasn't announced a presidential run, polls show him as a formidable moderate left contender. In November, he polled at 11%, surpassing figures like Olivier Faure and François Hollande, although still trailing leaders like Marine Le Pen.