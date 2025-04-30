Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Leap into Electronics: A New Era of Manufacturing Revitalization

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveils the 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme,' aiming to attract Rs 30,000 crore in investments and create 60,000 jobs. This initiative dovetails with existing policies to advance the state's position as a leading electronics manufacturing hub in India.

In a bold move to bolster its electronics manufacturing sector, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced the 'Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme' on Wednesday, targeting a significant investment influx of Rs 30,000 crore and the creation of 60,000 jobs.

This new initiative follows the state's earlier 'Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy 2024,' enhancing the production and value-added processes for electronic components. Tamil Nadu aims to solidify its stature as a leader in the industry, becoming pivotal in India's electronics manufacturing narrative.

Insights from the Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, highlighted Tamil Nadu's pioneering efforts, marking its claim as the 'Electronics Capital of India.' He emphasized that the scheme's fruition could take three years, yet it represents a transformative step for the region's economic and industrial advancement.

