Dubai Airport's Steady Traffic Amid Trade Turbulence

Amidst the backdrop of U.S. tariffs disrupting global tourism, Dubai Airports remains resilient. Chief Executive Paul Griffiths highlights the significant recovery in Chinese tourist numbers post-pandemic, stating that the volatility hasn't negatively impacted passenger volumes.

On the topic of the trade war initiated by sweeping U.S. tariffs, Griffiths observes no considerable changes in passenger numbers from key markets. However, he notes shifts in demand, particularly from the U.S. His comments come as Dubai International Airport is expected to see substantial growth by 2025.

Griffiths also envisions a new player in global aviation: China, which could compete against giants Boeing and Airbus. With Dubai's strategic location connecting Asia to the West, the airport continues to play a crucial role in navigating the complex dynamics of international travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)