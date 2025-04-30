Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces Carpooling: Landmark Decision in Ride-Sharing

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved commercial carpooling through registered apps or web platforms, following a recent decision to permit bike pooling. The government's initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion and pollution while requiring strict regulations, usage limits, and insurance for both drivers and passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:58 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet, in a landmark decision, has approved the use of private cars for carpooling through registered apps or web-based platforms. This move comes shortly after the state allowed bike pooling, marking a significant shift towards embracing shared mobility solutions.

The decision, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and pollution, aligns with the Union government's Aggregator Policy 2020. However, it may face opposition from the taxi and auto-rickshaw sectors, which fear competition and financial impact. Under the new rules, female passengers will have the option to choose female drivers for safety.

A key aspect of the policy is the regulation of carpooling services, including a cap of 14 trips per week for drivers, set rates by the Regional Transport Authority, and mandatory verification for both drivers and users. Insurance for drivers and passengers is also compulsory, with aggregators responsible for ensuring compliance.

