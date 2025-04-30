Trade Turbulence: US-China Tariff Tensions Ripple Through Economy
American businesses are facing growing uncertainty as President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff policies lead to potential shortages and higher consumer prices. The trade war with China, highlighted by significant tariffs from both sides, risks plunging the US into recession and affecting global financial markets.
In the wake of President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies, American businesses are bracing for impact. Many companies have halted expansion plans and are cancelling orders from China, anticipating economic repercussions from the administration's trade measures.
With substantial import taxes on most international goods, US shoppers might soon face empty shelves and higher prices. Imports slashed nearly 5% off first-quarter growth, and consumer confidence has dropped to the lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing trade war with China, one of America's largest trade partners, has sent shockwaves through global markets, with tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese imports. Economists caution that the situation could lead to significant economic disruption, layoffs, and potentially a recession.
