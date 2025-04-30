Left Menu

Himachal Builds Tourism Boom with Rs 2415 Crore Infrastructure Push

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is investing Rs 2415 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure, including adventure sports and air connectivity. Despite natural disaster challenges, the Tourism Development Corporation saw a turnover increase, enabling pension benefits improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:36 IST
Himachal Builds Tourism Boom with Rs 2415 Crore Infrastructure Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant investment of Rs 2415 crore aimed at upgrading tourism infrastructure and adventure sports, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the Tourism Department, Sukhu emphasized providing locals with food vans and introduced hop-on, hop-off luxury bus services on state tourism routes.

Sukhu also highlighted the advancement of heliports and airport expansion projects in Kangra, Shimla, and Bhuntar to boost air connectivity. Despite facing natural disaster challenges, the corporation achieved a Rs 107 crore turnover, surpassing the previous administration's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025