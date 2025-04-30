Himachal Builds Tourism Boom with Rs 2415 Crore Infrastructure Push

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant investment of Rs 2415 crore aimed at upgrading tourism infrastructure and adventure sports, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the Tourism Department, Sukhu emphasized providing locals with food vans and introduced hop-on, hop-off luxury bus services on state tourism routes.

Sukhu also highlighted the advancement of heliports and airport expansion projects in Kangra, Shimla, and Bhuntar to boost air connectivity. Despite facing natural disaster challenges, the corporation achieved a Rs 107 crore turnover, surpassing the previous administration's figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)