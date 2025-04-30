Himachal Builds Tourism Boom with Rs 2415 Crore Infrastructure Push
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is investing Rs 2415 crore to enhance tourism infrastructure, including adventure sports and air connectivity. Despite natural disaster challenges, the Tourism Development Corporation saw a turnover increase, enabling pension benefits improvements.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government announced a significant investment of Rs 2415 crore aimed at upgrading tourism infrastructure and adventure sports, according to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
During a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the Tourism Department, Sukhu emphasized providing locals with food vans and introduced hop-on, hop-off luxury bus services on state tourism routes.
Sukhu also highlighted the advancement of heliports and airport expansion projects in Kangra, Shimla, and Bhuntar to boost air connectivity. Despite facing natural disaster challenges, the corporation achieved a Rs 107 crore turnover, surpassing the previous administration's figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar to Remain Chief Minister Despite United Opposition Alliance, Says Bihar Deputy CM
Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments
Himachal Chief Minister Disburses Funds and Honors Achievers on Himachal Day
Tension in Mahagathbandhan: Congress Snubs Tejashwi Yadav's Chief Ministerial Ambitions
Kerala High Court Orders Status Quo in SFIO Case Involving Chief Minister's Daughter