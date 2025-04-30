Varun Beverages Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Q1 2025

Varun Beverages Ltd, a prominent bottler for beverage giant PepsiCo, announced a significant 33.47% rise in its consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 731.36 crore for the first quarter ending March 2025. This surge was propelled by robust organic volume expansion within India.

The company adheres to a calendar fiscal year and previously reported a PAT of Rs 547.98 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. The consolidated revenue from operations for the January-March quarter came in at Rs 5,680.03 crore, an increase from Rs 4,397.98 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenditures during this quarter amounted to Rs 4,729.7 crore, up from Rs 3,690.42 crore a year prior. Varun Beverages also observed a notable 30.1% rise in consolidated sales volume, reaching 312.4 million cases, supported by a strong 15.5% organic growth in India and additional volumes from South Africa and the DRC.

