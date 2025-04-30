Airspace Tensions: India and Pakistan's Sky Standoff
India has closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines in response to Pakistan's ban on Indian airlines. This move follows the attack in Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The restriction will be effective from April 30 to May 23, as per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).
Amid growing tensions, India has officially closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines as of Wednesday. This bold move comes shortly after Pakistan imposed a flight ban on Indian airlines traversing its airspace, a decision directly linked to a recent attack in Kashmir where 26 tourists were killed.
The Indian government's decision to issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) underscores the seriousness of the geopolitical situation. This restriction will be in force from April 30 to May 23, marking a significant escalation in the strained relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
As the aviation dispute unfolds, both countries are experiencing heightened diplomatic tensions, with the global community closely monitoring developments. The air travel restrictions pose potential challenges for passenger and cargo transport, emphasizing the delicate situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
