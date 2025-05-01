Kerala Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit Amidst Vizhinjam Port Launch
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital for the commissioning of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, traffic regulations have been enforced on May 1 and 2. Passengers are advised to start early for the airport amid these arrangements. The deep-water port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, is set for full operation by 2028.
Thiruvananthapuram's international airport has issued an advisory for passengers to depart early on May 1 and 2 due to traffic curbs linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit. The regulations are being put in place as the PM is set to attend the commissioning ceremony of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.
Sources confirm Modi's arrival in Kerala on Thursday evening. The visit necessitates extensive security measures, prompting the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) to alert travelers about possible delays.
The Vizhinjam port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd under a public-private partnership, has recently achieved commercial commissioning status and anticipates full operations by 2028. The project's overall investment has been pegged at Rs 8,867 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
