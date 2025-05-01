India's Steady Growth Amid Global Trade Challenges: Deloitte Report

India's economic growth is forecasted to retain a steady pace at 6.6% for the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a recent report by the global consulting firm Deloitte. The outlook highlights the balancing act India faces, between leveraging domestic tax stimuli and navigating challenging global trade conditions.

Deloitte indicates that while the trade uncertainties present risks, India's economy has shown resilience, slowing only to 6.1% year-on-year till the third quarter of FY2025, partly due to factors like electoral uncertainty, weather anomalies, and volatile trade landscapes. However, strong domestic demand led to a significant 9.2% growth in FY2023-24.

Key indicators such as GST collections, automobile, and FMCG sales have been strong, further evidencing economic momentum. The Union Budget 2025 introduces tax cuts aimed at boosting consumer spending. Nonetheless, looming trade tensions, especially the high tariffs with the US, are critical, with ongoing negotiations expected to play a decisive role in shaping India's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)