Exide Industries Appoints New CFO with Decades of Experience

Exide Industries Ltd has appointed Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the new Director – Finance & CFO effective May 1, 2025. He succeeds Mr. Asish Kumar Mukherjee, who is retiring after 18 years. Agarwal, a seasoned finance professional, joined Exide in February 2023 and has a rich 30-year experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:46 IST
Exide Industries Ltd has announced a major leadership change with the appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Agarwal as the company's Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from May 1, 2025. The decision came during a board meeting held on April 30, marking the retirement of his predecessor, Mr. Asish Kumar Mukherjee, who served in the role for 18 years.

Mr. Agarwal, who joined Exide in February 2023 as Deputy CFO, has quickly showcased his capabilities in leadership by managing crucial functions such as Finance, Accounts, Audit, Treasury, Taxation, IT, and Procurement. In his new role, he is expected to bolster Exide's financial and operational framework.

Exide's MD & CEO, Mr. Avik Roy, expressed confidence in Agarwal's capacity to further improve the company's financial strategies due to his extensive background. Mr. Agarwal's career spans over 30 years, including senior roles at Tega Industries Ltd and Vedanta Limited, highlighting his expert handling of finance, compliance, and international subsidiaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

