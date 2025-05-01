India's Stable Growth Forecast: Navigating Between Stimulus and Trade Tensions

Deloitte projects that India's economic growth will hold steady at 6.6% in the fiscal year 2025-26. This comes amid a challenging backdrop of tax stimuli at home and uncertain global trade conditions. The consultancy firm's latest report underscores the balancing act required to maintain this steady growth trajectory.

The growth forecast relies on India successfully managing the interplay between tax reforms and global trade relations. After recording a robust 9.2% growth in FY2023-24, spurred by strong domestic demand, the economy has demonstrated resilience with a slight moderation to 6.1% YoY up to Q3 of FY2025. The slowdown was attributed to pre-election uncertainties, irregular rainfall, and volatile global trade dynamics.

Tax incentives from the Union Budget 2025 are set to enhance consumer spending, with significant income tax cuts expected to provide middle-class households with more disposable income. However, global trade, particularly India's export relationship with the US, poses significant risks, particularly with high tariffs that could affect trade balance. Ongoing US-India trade negotiations will be crucial in determining future tariff landscapes, impacting India's export performance amid these trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)