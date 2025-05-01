Left Menu

India's Stable Growth Forecast: Navigating Between Stimulus and Trade Tensions

Deloitte forecasts India's economic growth to be steady at 6.6% in FY2025-26, driven by domestic tax incentives and challenged by global trade uncertainties. The economic landscape will balance between tax-induced consumer demand and potential export challenges amid ongoing US-India trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:04 IST
India's Stable Growth Forecast: Navigating Between Stimulus and Trade Tensions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deloitte projects that India's economic growth will hold steady at 6.6% in the fiscal year 2025-26. This comes amid a challenging backdrop of tax stimuli at home and uncertain global trade conditions. The consultancy firm's latest report underscores the balancing act required to maintain this steady growth trajectory.

The growth forecast relies on India successfully managing the interplay between tax reforms and global trade relations. After recording a robust 9.2% growth in FY2023-24, spurred by strong domestic demand, the economy has demonstrated resilience with a slight moderation to 6.1% YoY up to Q3 of FY2025. The slowdown was attributed to pre-election uncertainties, irregular rainfall, and volatile global trade dynamics.

Tax incentives from the Union Budget 2025 are set to enhance consumer spending, with significant income tax cuts expected to provide middle-class households with more disposable income. However, global trade, particularly India's export relationship with the US, poses significant risks, particularly with high tariffs that could affect trade balance. Ongoing US-India trade negotiations will be crucial in determining future tariff landscapes, impacting India's export performance amid these trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025