India's Sugar Export Projections: A Drop in Sweet Trade

India, the world's top sugar producer, plans to export 8 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season, below the allowable quota of 10 lakh tonnes. Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra confirmed the export volume at a press conference, following restricted exports in the previous season to address domestic supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:45 IST
India, leading the world in sugar production, anticipates exporting up to 8 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2024-25 season, despite having the ability to export up to 10 lakh tonnes. This announcement was made by a top government official on Thursday.

Currently, India has already exported 3 lakh tonnes of sugar, with an additional shipment of approximately 60,000 tonnes ready at the ports, according to a senior official from the food ministry.

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, at a recent press conference, stated, "We will export 8 lakh tonnes out of the total quota permitted." The food ministry has projected a sugar production total of 26 lakh tonnes for the 2024-25 season, much of which has already been processed by the mills.

The country previously halted exports entirely during the 2023-24 season due to concerns about domestic supplies but gave the go-ahead for exports in January for the current season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

