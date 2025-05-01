TVS Motor Sales Surge with Impressive Growth in April

TVS Motor Company announced on Thursday a significant 16% year-on-year growth in sales, achieving 4,43,896 units for April.

The company revealed that its total two-wheeler sales climbed 15%, rising to 4,30,330 units this April from 3,74,592 units the previous year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a 7% rise, reaching 3,23,647 units, while exports increased dramatically by 45% to 1,16,880 units.

(With inputs from agencies.)