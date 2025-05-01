Left Menu

TVS Motor Sales Surge with Impressive Growth in April

TVS Motor Company reports a 16% year-on-year increase in sales for April, reaching 4,43,896 units. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 7%, while exports showed a substantial 45% growth. Total two-wheeler sales saw a 15% hike, showcasing robust performance and growth across the board.

Updated: 01-05-2025 13:47 IST
TVS Motor Company announced on Thursday a significant 16% year-on-year growth in sales, achieving 4,43,896 units for April.

The company revealed that its total two-wheeler sales climbed 15%, rising to 4,30,330 units this April from 3,74,592 units the previous year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales saw a 7% rise, reaching 3,23,647 units, while exports increased dramatically by 45% to 1,16,880 units.

