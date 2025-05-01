Leadership Transformation at Aditya Birla: New MD and Deputy MD Appointments

In a significant leadership shift, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announced that its current Managing Director, Ashish Dikshit, will assume an additional role as Managing Director of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. The announcement came after a board meeting held on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

The appointment of Dikshit, who brings over three decades of industry experience, signifies a strategic move aimed at consolidating leadership within the company's fashion divisions. Alongside him, Vishak Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a role that underscores his extensive tenure and leadership in the industry.

Both appointments are set to take effect from May 1, 2025, pending regulatory and other necessary approvals. With a background in engineering and an MBA, Dikshit has carved a noteworthy career path highlighted by his progression from President to Managing Director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Kumar's leadership journey spans roles in sales, marketing, and retail, accentuating his transformative impact on the 'More' Supermarket and Hypermarket businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)