Leadership Transformation at Aditya Birla: New MD and Deputy MD Appointments

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's Ashish Dikshit has been appointed Managing Director of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd, alongside his current role. Vishak Kumar steps in as Deputy Managing Director and CEO. Their new roles, effective from May 2025, await regulatory approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:57 IST
In a significant leadership shift, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd announced that its current Managing Director, Ashish Dikshit, will assume an additional role as Managing Director of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. The announcement came after a board meeting held on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the company.

The appointment of Dikshit, who brings over three decades of industry experience, signifies a strategic move aimed at consolidating leadership within the company's fashion divisions. Alongside him, Vishak Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a role that underscores his extensive tenure and leadership in the industry.

Both appointments are set to take effect from May 1, 2025, pending regulatory and other necessary approvals. With a background in engineering and an MBA, Dikshit has carved a noteworthy career path highlighted by his progression from President to Managing Director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. Kumar's leadership journey spans roles in sales, marketing, and retail, accentuating his transformative impact on the 'More' Supermarket and Hypermarket businesses.

