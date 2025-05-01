Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Expressway Crash in the Philippines

A road crash on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway in the Philippines resulted in at least 10 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The incident involved a truck and a passenger bus, whose driver allegedly fell asleep. Solid North Bus Transit Inc's operations have been suspended by the Transportation Secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:20 IST
Tragic Collision: Fatal Expressway Crash in the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

At least 10 people lost their lives, and over 30 were injured in a devastating road crash on Thursday in the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross confirmed. The accident unfolded around midday on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, north of Manila, involving a truck and a passenger bus among five vehicles.

The bus driver, associated with Solid North Bus Transit Inc, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, triggering the collision, according to the chief of the Tarlac Provincial Police Office, as reported by GMA News. In response, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has suspended operations of Solid North, per his office's announcement on Facebook.

The Red Cross rapidly dispatched a team to the site for rescue and medical support, stressing that the response efforts are still underway. The tragic incident has highlighted ongoing concerns regarding road safety and driver fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025