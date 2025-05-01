Tragic Collision: Fatal Expressway Crash in the Philippines

At least 10 people lost their lives, and over 30 were injured in a devastating road crash on Thursday in the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross confirmed. The accident unfolded around midday on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, north of Manila, involving a truck and a passenger bus among five vehicles.

The bus driver, associated with Solid North Bus Transit Inc, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, triggering the collision, according to the chief of the Tarlac Provincial Police Office, as reported by GMA News. In response, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has suspended operations of Solid North, per his office's announcement on Facebook.

The Red Cross rapidly dispatched a team to the site for rescue and medical support, stressing that the response efforts are still underway. The tragic incident has highlighted ongoing concerns regarding road safety and driver fatigue.

(With inputs from agencies.)