Left Menu

Trump Tariffs Take Flight: U.S. Ends Duty-Free Imports from China and Hong Kong

The Trump administration reinstates tariffs on low-value imports from China and Hong Kong, affecting e-commerce and illicit goods shipments. The move aims to tackle the unscreened entry of fentanyl into the U.S. as Customs and Border Protection prepares to enforce hefty tariffs, raising concerns over logistical bottlenecks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 09:34 IST
Trump Tariffs Take Flight: U.S. Ends Duty-Free Imports from China and Hong Kong
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has reinstated tariffs on low-value imports from China and Hong Kong, terminating duty-free access for certain shipments. This strategic move aims to control the inflow of illicit goods like fentanyl into the United States.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is gearing up to manage the enforcement of these tariffs. While the new orders are set to restore screening measures suspended earlier this year, they come with significant implications for e-commerce companies such as Shein and Temu, which have benefitted from earlier exemptions.

Express shippers like FedEx, UPS, and DHL will now handle these shipments, but the logistics industry fears a wave of chaos at ports and airports as operators grapple with new duty collection obligations. As the U.S. Postal Service shifts collection practices to airlines, experts raise concerns about the preparedness for this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025