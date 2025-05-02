Tragic Collision: Two Dead, Five Injured in SUV-Tractor Accident
Two men were killed and five others were seriously injured in a collision between an SUV and a grain-laden tractor in Shyamdeurwa, according to police reports. The group was en route to a wedding when the accident occurred, resulting in arrests and a police investigation.
A tragic incident unfolded in Shyamdeurwa district when an SUV collided with a grain-laden tractor, resulting in two fatalities and leaving five individuals seriously injured. According to police, the accident took place near Basahiya Khurd village around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Station House Officer Abhishek Singh reported that the victims were traveling from Gorakhpur to Maharajganj to attend a wedding. The deceased were identified as driver Aalim, 55, and Gobri, 50, both residents of Tura Bazaar Bhagwanpur village in Gorakhpur District.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and authorities have since arrested the tractor driver, seizing the vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation.
