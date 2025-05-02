Left Menu

Oman's Salt Industry Revolution: The Naqa Salt Project

Minerals Development Oman and Dev Salt have partnered to initiate the Naqa Salt Project in Oman's Wilayat Mahout, set to be the region's largest industrial salt production effort. The sustainable project will use solar evaporation to produce high-purity salt, supporting various sectors and targeting international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muscat | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move to bolster Oman's resource sector, Minerals Development Oman (MDO) has teamed with Dev Salt to launch the Naqa Salt Project in Wilayat Mahout, poised to become the largest industrial salt production initiative in the Gulf region.

The strategically placed project in Mahout, within MDO's 51K concession area by the Arabian Sea, leverages ideal solar evaporation conditions and its proximity to Duqm Port to enhance export capabilities, meeting demands in key global markets reliant on bromine and caustic soda. Solar-powered evaporation technology will produce high-purity bromine-rich salt.

Implemented with a budget of OMR 13.4 million, the project aims for an annual yield of 2 million tonnes of industrial salt, achieving up to 99% purity. This aligns with Oman's vision of sustainable growth, long-term economic benefits, and potential eco-tourism opportunities arising from its environmental footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

