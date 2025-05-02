Ndiamé Diop Appointed World Bank Vice President for Eastern & Southern Africa

The World Bank has officially appointed Dr. Ndiamé Diop as the new Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, effective May 2, 2025. This appointment marks a strategic shift in the World Bank’s regional leadership, aiming to enhance the institution’s impact and operational effectiveness across 26 countries in a diverse and dynamic region. Dr. Diop’s base of operations will be in Nairobi, Kenya — a move that underscores the Bank’s broader commitment to decentralizing leadership and deepening its engagement with clients and partners on the ground.

A Massive Regional Portfolio Under His Stewardship

Dr. Diop will now be at the helm of an expansive World Bank portfolio comprising nearly 400 projects valued at over $76 billion. This portfolio includes a wide range of initiatives spanning infrastructure development, health, education, energy access, water and sanitation, regional integration, and digital transformation. These investments are strategically aligned with the World Bank’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.

Strategic Priorities for a Resilient and Inclusive Future

In his new role, Diop is expected to spearhead efforts to foster economic transformation through integrated regional development strategies. Among the key focus areas are:

Job creation through private sector development and workforce training

Energy access by scaling up renewable energy and grid expansion

Digital connectivity to close the digital divide and promote innovation

Education and health sector strengthening to boost human capital

Water and sanitation to improve living standards and public health

Regional integration to facilitate trade and mobility across borders

Conflict and fragility mitigation, supporting peacebuilding and resilience

These initiatives aim to accelerate growth, promote equity, and build institutions capable of withstanding external shocks such as climate change, pandemics, and economic downturns.

A Proven Track Record of Global Leadership and Impact

Dr. Diop brings to the role more than 25 years of experience in international development, having served in key positions across East Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. His deep knowledge of development economics and governance reform has earned him recognition as a transformative leader.

Prior to this appointment, Diop served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, where he led the Bank’s largest portfolio on the continent — $17 billion — covering sectors such as infrastructure, human development, climate resilience, and economic reform. Under his leadership, the World Bank recalibrated its strategy in Nigeria to emphasize structural reforms, digital broadband expansion, financial inclusion, and agribusiness growth.

Earlier in his career, he also made a significant impact as the World Bank’s Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand. His notable achievements include tripling the Bank’s financial commitment to the Philippines, supporting economic reform agendas, and improving outcomes in governance, education, social protection, and disaster resilience.

Academic Excellence and Multilingual Expertise

Dr. Diop holds a Ph.D. in Economics, and his scholarly contributions have been widely published in peer-reviewed journals and academic volumes. His research spans topics such as fiscal and monetary policy, inflation control, natural resource management, Dutch disease, and economic diversification strategies.

His multilingual abilities — fluency in French, English, and Wolof, as well as intermediate proficiency in Arabic and Bahasa Indonesia — further equip him to engage with a broad spectrum of stakeholders across the Bank’s global operations.

A New Chapter Following Kwakwa’s Legacy

Dr. Diop succeeds Dr. Victoria Kwakwa, who retired from the World Bank on March 31, 2025, after an illustrious career of service. Her leadership left a strong foundation of partnerships and policy innovation in Eastern and Southern Africa, which Diop is well-positioned to build upon.

With his seasoned leadership and forward-looking vision, Dr. Diop’s appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the World Bank’s engagement with some of the world’s most complex and promising development landscapes.