Left Menu

Priority Jewels Ltd Set for Sparkling IPO Debut

Priority Jewels Ltd, a Mumbai-based company, aims to launch an IPO with a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares, according to their DRHP filed with SEBI. The company plans to use the Rs 75 crore proceeds for debt repayment and corporate purposes. Founded in 2007, Priority Jewels designs and sells diamond-studded jewelry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:11 IST
Priority Jewels Ltd Set for Sparkling IPO Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Priority Jewels Ltd, a prominent name in the jewelry industry, has filed preliminary documents with the market regulator SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO). This move aims to raise capital through a fresh issue of 54 lakh equity shares, as per their draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted recently.

The Mumbai-based company's IPO exclusively comprises new shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The firm plans to allocate Rs 75 crore from the proceeds towards debt repayment, while the remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes, enhancing its financial structure and operational capabilities.

Established in 2007, Priority Jewels designs and sells a range of lightweight, affordable diamond-studded gold and platinum jewelry. With a strong clientele of over 200 customers, including 159 independent jewelers, the company has expanded its market across India and internationally, reporting a 15.35% profit growth in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025