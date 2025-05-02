Left Menu

Apple's Strategic Shift: Sourcing and Sales Insights

Apple is shifting production, with India becoming the primary source for iPhones sold in the US, while China continues to dominate other markets. Tax tariffs influence these decisions. The company saw revenue growth in some regions, but a decline in China. New stores and product updates are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:18 IST
Apple's Strategic Shift: Sourcing and Sales Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apple has revealed plans to source the majority of its iPhones sold in the US from India for the June quarter, according to a top official. Meanwhile, China will continue to manufacture devices for other global markets amid concerns over tax tariffs.

At the company's second-quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook highlighted record quarterly performances in various countries, including India. However, Apple recorded a seventh straight decline in sales in China, where the highest volume of iPhones is produced.

Additionally, Apple plans to have Vietnam as the origin for nearly all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods destined for the US. Cook also noted increased tariff exposure and announced more retail initiatives, with new stores expected in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025