Apple's Strategic Shift: Sourcing and Sales Insights

Apple has revealed plans to source the majority of its iPhones sold in the US from India for the June quarter, according to a top official. Meanwhile, China will continue to manufacture devices for other global markets amid concerns over tax tariffs.

At the company's second-quarter earnings call, CEO Tim Cook highlighted record quarterly performances in various countries, including India. However, Apple recorded a seventh straight decline in sales in China, where the highest volume of iPhones is produced.

Additionally, Apple plans to have Vietnam as the origin for nearly all iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods destined for the US. Cook also noted increased tariff exposure and announced more retail initiatives, with new stores expected in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)